Cities Reimagined by Lynk & Co (Di giovedì 10 novembre 2022) What if Cities could be designed to be… y'know, better? Here's how Europeans want to transform their Cities GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The Cities of the 21st century have adapted to cars just as much as they have to humans. But a new international survey by Ipsos for the mobility brand Lynk &; Co shows that the common wish amongst Europeans is to use vehicles more efficiently and free up urban space for more greenery. With the average car in use only 4% of the time, Lynk &; Co is challenging the industry to take a new approach to disruptive mobility. The current landscape? A lot of parking lots Stockholm, for instance, is covered by 550,000m2 worth of permanent parking space. That is more than 77 football fields. Lynk ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Cities of the 21st century have adapted to cars just as much as they have to humans. But a new international survey by Ipsos for the mobility brand Lynk &; Co shows that the common wish amongst Europeans is to use vehicles more efficiently and free up urban space for more greenery. With the average car in use only 4% of the time, Lynk &; Co is challenging the industry to take a new approach to disruptive mobility. The current landscape? A lot of parking lots Stockholm, for instance, is covered by 550,000m2 worth of permanent parking space. That is more than 77 football fields. Lynk ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announces designs for THE LINE, the city of the future in NEOM... its reimagined manufacturing and innovation city; and TROJENA, its global mountain tourism ... NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive towns and cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, ...
iQor Expands to South America With Highly Anticipated New Contact Center to Meet Increased Demand for Digital BPO Services...with a reliable power network that has the lowest interruption rate among major Colombian cities. ... Continua a leggere Traeger Grills Unveils Its Fully Reimagined Timberline Grill " the Most Advanced ...
Yahoo LifestyleThe cities of the 21st century have adapted to cars just as much as they have to humans. But a new international survey by Ipsos for the mobility brand Lynk & Co shows that the common wish amongst ...
Yahoo FinanceThe cities of the 21st century have adapted to cars just as much as they have to humans. But a new international survey by Ipsos for the mobility brand Lynk & Co shows that the common wish amongst ...
Cities ReimaginedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cities Reimagined