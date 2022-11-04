KINDER JOY OF MOVING TENNIS TROPHY INTERNATIONAL MASTER 2022 AT RAFA NADAL ACADEMY

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 4 novembre 2022) MANACOR, Spain, Nov. 4,/PRNewswire/The 6thJoy ofended yesterday. The final rounds took place from 31 October to 3 November at the exclusive location of thein Manacor, Spain. The event was the climax of thejourney for over 20,000 children in 12 European countries and for the first time in Cape Verde, for a total of more than 150 tournaments. The goal of this edition was for the event to be more than just a, a unique joyful experience for all participants: children and families. A moment dedicated to them to play, meet, interact and share experiences and perspectives on gender equality, ...