KINDER JOY OF MOVING TENNIS TROPHY INTERNATIONAL MASTER 2022 AT RAFA NADAL ACADEMY (Di venerdì 4 novembre 2022) MANACOR, Spain, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The 6th KINDER Joy of MOVING TENNIS TROPHY INTERNATIONAL MASTER ended yesterday. The final rounds took place from 31 October to 3 November at the exclusive location of the RAFA NADAL ACADEMY in Manacor, Spain. The event was the climax of the INTERNATIONAL journey for over 20,000 children in 12 European countries and for the first time in Cape Verde, for a total of more than 150 tournaments. The goal of this edition was for the event to be more than just a TROPHY, a unique joyful experience for all participants: children and families. A moment dedicated to them to play, meet, interact and share experiences and perspectives on gender equality,
Scherma, raduno "integrato" tra Olimpici e ParalimpiciTirrenia è anche sede della seconda tappa di 'Un Giorno da Campione' 2022, il premio che la Federazione Italiana Scherma e Kinder Joy of Moving hanno voluto riservare ai vincitori dei titoli italiani ...
L'Alba Volley: riparte la stagione del MiniVolley! Iscrizioni aperte per bambini dai 5 agli 11 anniIl programma degli allenamenti prevede cinque sedute settimanali ma anche quest'anno, grazie al Palacentrostorico e al Kinder VILLAGE JOY OF MOVING, le atlete e le loro famiglie avranno l'opportunità ... Per l'Italia 3 titoli al Master Kinder Joy of Moving Tennis Trophy FIT
