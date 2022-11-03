AEW: Kenny Omega e gli Young Bucks erano nel backstage di Dynamite questa notte (Di giovedì 3 novembre 2022) In seguito alla tanto discussa vicenda post-All Out, gli Young Bucks e Kenny Omega erano stati sospesi a tempo indeterminato da Tony Khan, ma la scorsa settimana la compagnia aveva mandato in onda dei video che sembravano presagire un imminente ritorno della Elite. Il gruppo era presente già la scorsa settimana a Dynamite e pare abbiano scambiato sorrisi con gran parte del backstage e la cosa non sembra essere cambiata questa settimana. Il report Secondo quanto riportato da PW Insider, Kenny Omega e gli Young Bucks erano nuovamente presenti nel backstage di Dynamite questa settimana: ad aggiungere ...Leggi su zonawrestling
