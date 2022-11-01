WWE | Triple H deve intervenire in diretta per fermare la furia di Lesnar e Lashley

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di martedì 1 novembre 2022) Era in programma un pacato confronto tra Brocke Bobbyquesta notte a Raw. Nell’intervista doppia però, una delle due sedie era vuota, dato chenon si è presentato all’incontro.ha cominciato da solo l’intervista, cominciando a dare il suo personale punto di vista.stava spiegando come già all’inizio dell’anno ha sconfitto Brock(per la verità con fondamentale contributo esterno di Roman Reigns).ha altri piani Mentrestava ancora parlando,ha preso la parola dal ring. L’ex campione UFC ha invitatoa lasciar perdere il microfono e a confrontarsi con lui come si confà a due uomini tosti come loro: a botte....