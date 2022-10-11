Xinhua Silk Road: Quanzhou to build stronger manufacturing sector with sci-tech innovation (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) BEIJING, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Quanzhou city of east China'sFujian Province has attached much importance to science and technology innovation as the driving force of development to build itself into a leading manufacturing hub with stronger capacity. Quanzhou is committed to the development of the real economy. It has formed nine industrial clusters worth 100 billion yuan respectively including textile and clothing, footwear, food, building materials, etc. In 2021, the city's GDP reached 1.13 trillion yuan, with the total industrial output value jumping over 2 trillion yuan and the industrial added value ranking among the top ten in China. Quanzhou is also among the first batch to be listed as ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Special exhibition featuring spirit of harmony unveiled at Liaoning Provincial MuseumAs the largest special exhibition in the Liaoning Provincial Museum's history, the exhibition aims to interpret the spirit of "harmony and unity" deeply embedded in traditional Chinese culture through ...
