FIFA 23 Tracker OTW 3 Vittorie | Upgrade delle carte da Tenere D’Occhio

Leggi su fifaultimateteam

(Di sabato 1 ottobre 2022) Al fine di fornire un servizio sempre più efficiente per la community dicon questo articolo vi aggiorneremo in real time sul numero disquadre dei Ones To Watch disponibili nella modalità23 Ultimate Team. La promo Ones to Watch (OTW) celebra i più grandi trasferimenti dell’estate conspeciali che si aggiornano ogni volta che il giocatore riceve un oggetto Squadra della settimana o Man of the Match in FUT 23. In FUT 23, gli oggetti Dapotranno beneficiare di un aggiornamento in base alle, in cui i giocatori riceveranno un aggiornamento una tantumloro statistiche se la loro squadra vince tre partiteotto di campionato a partire da venerdì 30 ...