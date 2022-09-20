Nasce La Casa Dei Player: per raccontare il nuovo PlayStation PlusEA e Motive Studios sviluppano un gioco su Iron ManIl nuovo DLC di Anno 1800, Empire of the Skies, è ora disponibileYu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUE: al via il Festival Synchro x XyzNVIDIA annuncia le nuove GPU GeForce RTX 40 e il DLSS 3Soulstice disponibile ora per PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S e PCGori: Cuddly Carnage sarà lanciato su Console nel 2023Yu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI - Tin delle Divinità del ...Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2022: l'edizione più grande di sempreLa closed beta del fine gioco di Diablo IV si avvicinaUltime Blog

Not Your Usual Fashion Show | Mallone firma la drop collection di Pulze

Not Your Usual Fashion Show, Mallone firma la drop collection di Pulze (Di martedì 20 settembre 2022) MILANO (ITALPRESS) – Pulze sceglie di presentarsi in Italia durante la settimana milanese più attesa dell’anno con una originale collaborazione con il Fashion designer Giorgio Mallone. A Palazzina Appiani è andata in scena l’inedita drop collection nell’evento Not Your Usual Fashion Show: una reinterpretazione urban e contemporanea del capo icona intramontabile della moda, lo smoking, attraverso il concetto di Not Your Usual di Pulze.Imperial Brands, multinazionale britannica che opera attraverso la filiale Imperial Tobacco Italia, sceglie il nostro mercato come uno dei più importanti per il lancio del dispositivo Pulze, che scalda il tabacco senza bruciarlo. Un ...
Cerca Tag : Not Your Your Usual Fashion Show Mallone