MolecuLight Featured in 8 Presentations and Posters at Wounds Australia 2022 Conference (Di martedì 13 settembre 2022) Wide-Spread Clinical Evidence using the MolecuLight Wound Imaging Platform Demonstrates its Significant Global Adoption and Proven Utility in Wound Care TORONTO and SYDNEY, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of Wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announces that its MolecuLight wound imaging platform is Featured in 8 Presentations and Posters at Wounds Australia 2022. The national Conference is being hosted from September 14 - 17, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. "Wounds Australia 2022 brings together leading ...
