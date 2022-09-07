SGW GLOBAL AND MOTOROLA MOBILITY LLC CLOSE DEAL FOR THE GLOBAL LICENSE OF MOTOROLA HOME AUDIO PRODUCTS (Di mercoledì 7 settembre 2022) BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
SGW GLOBAL and MOTOROLA MOBILITY LLC today announces the signing of an extended multi-year DEAL granting SGW GLOBAL the exclusive rights to develop and market the MOTOROLA brand of HOME AUDIO PRODUCTS GLOBALly*. SGW GLOBAL will now be responsible for the innovation, design, marketing and sales of an expanded MOTOROLA AUDIO category, which includes both Personal AUDIO and HOME AUDIO. This extends the more than 10-year partnership which currently also includes the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SGW GLOBAL and MOTOROLA MOBILITY LLC today announces the signing of an extended multi-year DEAL granting SGW GLOBAL the exclusive rights to develop and market the MOTOROLA brand of HOME AUDIO PRODUCTS GLOBALly*. SGW GLOBAL will now be responsible for the innovation, design, marketing and sales of an expanded MOTOROLA AUDIO category, which includes both Personal AUDIO and HOME AUDIO. This extends the more than 10-year partnership which currently also includes the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Il dongle di Motorola viene venduto al doppio del suo prezzo Webnews.it
Autistic Tech Employer Demonstrates Power of Social Innovation in New Impact ReportIT consultancy, today released its annual Impact Report, illustrating how its model of social innovation is changing lives and making organisations neuro-inclusive. Click here to view auticon's 2021 ...
Aline Capital orchestrates the $28.1 million sale of a multifamily property on the SC coastGreenville-based Aline Capital orchestrated the $28.1 million sale of Alston Arms Apartments in North Charleston, South Carolina. The 160-unit multifamily community is situated on 8.7 acres and was ...
SGW GLOBALSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SGW GLOBAL