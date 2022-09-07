Sateliot, the world's first satellite operator to provide standard 5G NB-IoT connectivity, joins IMC (Di mercoledì 7 settembre 2022) LONDON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
satellite connectivity provider Sateliot has joined the largest trade organization serving the IoT sector – the IoT M2M Council (IMC) – to raise awareness of its novel technology that seamlessly combines low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity with more traditional cellular networks and for the first time in history under standard 5G protocol. Sateliot provides connectivity for off-the-shelf, unmodified 5G NB-IoT devices covering 100% of the Earth. The IMC is comprised of 25,000 product makers/designers and enterprise users that deploy IoT solutions in a wide range of vertical markets around the globe. "Our solution allows the same few-dollars NB-IoT RF module ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Indra lancia Innovators, sette sfide tecnologiche per stimolare l'imprenditorialità e l'innovazione internaIn particolare, Sateliot è stata la startup invitata all'evento di lancio di Innovators 2022, trasmesso ai professionisti dell'azienda in streaming. Con lo slogan 'think the unthinkable' (pensa l'...
