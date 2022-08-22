TCL Wins Four Prestigious 2022-2023 EISA Awards Including Premium Mini LED TV Award (Di lunedì 22 agosto 2022) - HONG KONG, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
TCL, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company, has won exceptional honors at the EISA Awards. Europe's well-respected Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) has Awarded TCL Four Prestigious Awards. TCL was Awarded in the "Premium Mini LED TV 2022-2023" category for its Mini LED 4K TV 65C835, an excellence Award that recognizes very high-quality LCD TVs. Then, the TCL QLED TV 55C735 and the TCL 5.1.2ch Soundbar C935U won respectively the "BEST BUY TV 2022-2023" and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xperi Holding Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 ResultsIn our Product business, we saw accelerating engagement and design wins in automotive, signed our ...technology and favorably impacting revenue in the quarter Renewed a multi - year license with TCL, ...
TCL Wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2022: breeva Pro 400 Premium & breeva Pro 700 Premium, Highly Commended for their Inspiring Design PhilosophyTCL's breeva Pro Series is a perfect combination of style and function, with its award - winning minimalistic design and proprietary air - purifying technologies. Both the breeva Pro 400 Premium and ... Recensione TCL 40ES560: poteva essere un best buy (foto e video) SmartWorld
TCL Wins Four Prestigious 2022-2023 EISA Awards Including Premium Mini LED TV AwardTCL, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company, has won exceptional honors at the ...
TCL Summer 2022 Week 9 Predictions and AnalysisThe regular season of TCL Summer 2022 is coming to the end. Don't miss the last week action with these predictions piece.
