Infosys | Industry leading revenue growth in Q1 lays robust foundation for the year

Infosys Industry
Infosys: Industry leading revenue growth in Q1 lays robust foundation for the year (Di martedì 16 agosto 2022) -  -  FY 23 revenue guidance increased to 14%-16%.  -  Margin guidance retained at 21%-23% BENGALURU, India, July 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered a robust performance in Q1 with year-on-year growth at 21.4% and sequential growth at 5.5% in constant currency. year on year growth was in double digits across all business segments in constant currency terms. Digital accounted for 61.0% of overall revenues, growing at 37.5% in constant currency. Net hiring was strong at 21,171. Operating margin for the quarter was 20.0%, with Free Cash Flow conversion at 95.2% of net profit. "Our strong ...
Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) can help your ... assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company, our industry, economic conditions in the ...

