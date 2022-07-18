TCL Unveils Full-Category Exhibition and Global Press Conference at IFA 2022 (Di lunedì 18 luglio 2022) Showcasing the excitement of its smart connected lifestyle large screen Mini LED QLED TV collection, latest display technology and Full Category offerings HONG KONG, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
TCL, one of the dominant players in the Global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics brand, returns to IFA 2022 in Berlin in September, the first major offline edition of the Global trade fair for consumers and home electronics since 2019. TCL will be showcasing a collection of world-first exhibits, including the latest display technology for large screen Mini LED QLED TVs with live demonstrations and introductions to the Full Category offerings. Meanwhile, TCL is hosting a Global Press Conference on ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
TCL, one of the dominant players in the Global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics brand, returns to IFA 2022 in Berlin in September, the first major offline edition of the Global trade fair for consumers and home electronics since 2019. TCL will be showcasing a collection of world-first exhibits, including the latest display technology for large screen Mini LED QLED TVs with live demonstrations and introductions to the Full Category offerings. Meanwhile, TCL is hosting a Global Press Conference on ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
TCL Europe unveils multi - category products for new entertainment and home lifestyle experiencesA major step in the field of audio with exclusive TCL RAY•DANZ technology In pursuit of an even better immersive audio experience, as a leader in the Dolby Atmos soundbar segment in Europe, TCL ...
TCL Europe unveils multi - category products for new entertainment and home lifestyle experiencesA major step in the field of audio with exclusive TCL RAY•DANZ technology In pursuit of an even better immersive audio experience, as a leader in the Dolby Atmos soundbar segment in Europe, TCL ...
TCL Electronics: TCL Unveils Full-Category Exhibition and Global Press Conference at IFA 2022Showcasing the excitement of its smart connected lifestyle large screen Mini LED QLED TV collection, latest display technology and full category offerings HONG KONG, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ ...
TCL Unveils Full-Category Exhibition and Global Press Conference at IFA 2022Showcasing the excitement of its smart connected lifestyle large screen Mini LED QLED TV collection, latest display technology and full category offerings HONG KONG, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, ...
TCL UnveilsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TCL Unveils