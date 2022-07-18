Kevin Can F**k Himself 2 in arrivo quest’estate, la data d’uscita della seconda ed ultima stagione (Di lunedì 18 luglio 2022) Kevin Can F**k Himself 2 debutterà entro l’estate coi primi due episodi: la dark comedy di AMC si concluderà con la seconda stagione, come già precedentemente annunciato dalla rete che ora ha confermato la data della première. Il canale via cavo ha annunciato che i primi due episodi di Kevin Can F**k Himself 2 debutteranno lunedì 22 agosto, per poi proseguire con un rilascio a settimana. La prima stagione era stata distribuita in Italia da Prime Video (qui la nostra recensione), dunque auspicabilmente in autunno anche la seconda arriverà nel nostro Paese nel catalogo del servizio streaming di Amazon. Kevin Can F**k Himself 2 ... Leggi su optimagazine (Di lunedì 18 luglio 2022)Candebutterà entro l’estate coi primi due episodi: la dark comedy di AMC si concluderà con la, come già precedentemente annunciato dalla rete che ora ha confermato lapremière. Il canale via cavo ha annunciato che i primi due episodi diCandebutteranno lunedì 22 agosto, per poi proseguire con un rilascio a settimana. La primaera stata distribuita in Italia da Prime Video (qui la nostra recensione), dunque auspicabilmente in autunno anche laarriverà nel nostro Paese nel catalogo del servizio streaming di Amazon.Can...

