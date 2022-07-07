Zurich Insurance Germany Selects Cognizant as Strategic IT Partner to Transform its General Insurance Application Landscape (Di giovedì 7 luglio 2022) Multi-year agreement will Transform the insurer's Applications to enhance the digital experience of its customers and Partners in Germany TEANECK, N.J., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Cognizant today announced that it has extended its relationship with Zurich Beteiligungs-AG, the German subsidiary of global Insurance leader Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), to help Zurich Germany deliver more digital services offerings to its clients and Partners. As part of the new multi-year agreement, Cognizant will work closely with Zurich Germany to simplify, modernize, and manage and maintain the ...Leggi su iltempo
Petale Group introduces the members of its Strategic Council composed of eminent economists and business leadersFlorence Tondu - Mélique, Chairman and CEO of Zurich France and a member of the Group's executive ... at the heart of the global insurance market at Lloyd's of London, where she held various executive ...
Qenta and Netcetera - securing cashless payments in the CEE region... financial technologies, media, transport, healthcare and insurance. More than 500 banks and ... Founded in 1996, Netcetera is a holding company with around 800 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, ... Zurich Insurance: possibili difficoltà Altroconsumo
Zurich Insurance Germany Selects Cognizant as Strategic IT Partner to Transform its General Insurance Application LandscapeMulti-year agreement will transform the insurer's applications to enhance the digital experience of its customers and partners in Germany ...
Canada Life Re & Zurich appointed in UK pension longevity swap extensionPension and Life Assurance Scheme is extending its longevity hedge by £0.5bn, and Mercer will continue to act as the lead commercial and ...
