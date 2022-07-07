Ricerca dispersi Marmolada : in campo specialistiAlluvioni Australia : evacuate 60 mila personeGod of War Ragnarök verrà lanciato l'11.09.2022.Nintendo Switch – Modello OLED edizione speciale Splatoon 3Italian Video Game Awards 2022: ecco i vincitori Hisense presenta la nuova gamma TV 2022Cellularline lancia il sistema di ricarica 3 in 1 per dispositivi ...Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed - Co-Op TrailerKingston rilascia la chiavetta USB IronKey Locker+ 50Presentato ‘Xiaomi Planet’, il mondo virtuale dedicato alla formazioneUltime Blog

Zurich Insurance Germany Selects Cognizant as Strategic IT Partner to Transform its General Insurance Application Landscape

Zurich Insurance
Multi-year agreement will Transform the insurer's Applications to enhance the digital experience of its ...

Zurich Insurance Germany Selects Cognizant as Strategic IT Partner to Transform its General Insurance Application Landscape (Di giovedì 7 luglio 2022) Multi-year agreement will Transform the insurer's Applications to enhance the digital experience of its customers and Partners in Germany TEANECK, N.J., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Cognizant today announced that it has extended its relationship with Zurich Beteiligungs-AG, the German subsidiary of global Insurance leader Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), to help Zurich Germany deliver more digital services offerings to its clients and Partners. As part of the new multi-year agreement, Cognizant will work closely with Zurich Germany to simplify, modernize, and manage and maintain the ...
