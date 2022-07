Zurich Insurance Germany Selects Cognizant as Strategic IT Partner to Transform its General Insurance Application Landscape

(Di giovedì 7 luglio 2022) Multi-year agreement willthe insurer'ss to enhance the digital experience of its customers ands inTEANECK, N.J., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/today announced that it has extended its relationship withBeteiligungs-AG, the German subsidiary of globalleaderGroup (), to helpdeliver more digital services offerings to its clients ands. As part of the new multi-year agreement,will work closely withto simplify, modernize, and manage and maintain the ...

Pubblicità

InsuranceTrade : Insurance Trade | Arriva Zurich Impresa Smart -

Altroconsumo

Florence Tondu - Mélique, Chairman and CEO ofFrance and a member of the Group's executive ... at the heart of the globalmarket at Lloyd's of London, where she held various executive ...... financial technologies, media, transport, healthcare and. More than 500 banks and ... Founded in 1996, Netcetera is a holding company with around 800 employees and is headquartered in, ... Zurich Insurance: possibili difficoltà Multi-year agreement will transform the insurer's applications to enhance the digital experience of its customers and partners in Germany ...Pension and Life Assurance Scheme is extending its longevity hedge by £0.5bn, and Mercer will continue to act as the lead commercial and ...