Xinhua Silk Road | Kelan Cashmere Goat Price Index released in N China' s Shanxi

BEIJING, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Xinhua-Kelan Cashmere Goat Price Index was released on

The Xinhua-Kelan Cashmere Goat Price Index was released on Wednesday in Kelan County, north China'sShanxi Province, aiming to boost the high-quality development of Kelan Cashmere Goat industry. As the first Cashmere Goat Price Index in China, the Index comprehensively and objectively reflects the Price information of all links of Kelan Cashmere Goat industrial chain, provides pricing reference for the market, and boosts the revitalization of characteristic ...
The Xinhua-Kelan Cashmere Goat Price Index was released on Wednesday in Kelan County, north China's Shanxi Province, aiming to boost the high-quality development of Kelan cashmere goat industry.

