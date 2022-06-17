Annunciati la European TEKKEN Cup, TEKKEN National & Regional ...Genshin Impact in arrivo su GeForce NOWIl Game Pack Lupi Mannari di The Sims 4 è ora disponibileRed Bull Media House lancia Offroad Unchained mobile Scarcerato Simone Borgese : violentò e rapinò una tassista nel 2015Il grave lutto di Pamela Prati : è morto il nipote!Covid-19, Presidente Mattarella : volontariato decisivoLa piccola Elena, il padre : La mente della madre è sanaNASA ASI : L' Italia progetta moduli per basi su LunaGuerra Ucraina, Zelensky : è un giorno storico Ultime Blog

Huawei OceanProtect Backup Storage Wins Best of Show Award at Interop Tokyo 2022 (Di venerdì 17 giugno 2022) SHENZHEN, China, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/

At Interop Tokyo 2022, the largest ICT exhibition in Japan, Huawei OceanProtect Backup Storage won Special Prize for Best of Show Award in the Server & Storage category. This is the first world-class Award won by Huawei OceanProtect Backup Storage, demonstrating its high-end and competitive advantages. Award-winning review: Unparalleled Backup Storage performance. With rapid Backup speeds and high data reduction ratios, the system may revolutionize applications and system designs and ...
Lo storage di Huawei pensa anche alle applicazioni del futuro

Terzo annuncio è OceanProtect Backup Storage , un sistema Flash con rapporto di riduzione dei dati 72:1, e che offre, a detta di Huawei, larghezze di banda di backup tre volte superiori rispetto alla ...

Huawei Storage Reveals Three Flagship Products for Huawei Full - Stack Data Centers Solution

At the same time, Huawei revealed three flagship storage products: OceanStor Dorado All - Flash Storage, OceanProtect Backup Storage, and OceanStor Pacific Storage for Huawei Full - Stack Data Center ... Huawei aggiorna le soluzioni di storage per i data center  EDGE9

