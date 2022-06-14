ATLAS RENEWABLE ENERGY BROADENS MARKET OFFERING BY ACQUIRING ITS FIRST WIND PROJECT IN BRASIL (Di martedì 14 giugno 2022) ATLAS expands its WIND portfolio by ACQUIRING a PROJECT from Voltalia in Brazil. This acquisition follows the recent announcement by the company of its proposed Alpaca WIND portfolio in Chile. With this acquisition, ATLAS continues to broaden its MARKET OFFERING to provide clients with a full suite of clean ENERGY solutions. SAO PAULO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
ATLAS RENEWABLE ENERGY BROADENS MARKET OFFERING BY ACQUIRING ITS FIRST WIND PROJECT IN BRASIL
