Locus Unveils Order-to-Delivery Dispatch Management Platform to Transform Complex Last-Mile Logistics Operations

Debuted at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium, the new solution combines the power of advanced algorithms ...

Locus Unveils Order-to-Delivery Dispatch Management Platform to Transform Complex Last-Mile Logistics Operations (Di lunedì 6 giugno 2022) Debuted at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium, the new solution combines the power of advanced algorithms and intuitive automation to streamline Logistics Complexities, improve customer experience, and turn Last-Mile into a profitable business function SAN FRANCISCO and ORLANDO, Fla., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Locus, a leading-edge technology company solving Last-Mile Logistics challenges, today announced the launch of its Order-to-Delivery Dispatch Management Platform during the 2022 Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ in Orlando, Florida. Locus' real-world Dispatch Management solution helps enterprises seamlessly ...
