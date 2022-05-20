Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center to host international conference on complex cardiac arrhythmias (Di venerdì 20 maggio 2022) - EPLive 2022 is a two-day conference that draws the world's top cardiac electrophysiology experts AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On June 2 and 3, 2022, the Texas cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center will host its sixth international symposium on complex Arrhythmias, EPLive 2022. EPLive is an intensive, two-day educational meeting for practicing clinical cardiac electrophysiologists, electrophysiologist fellows and general cardiologists who have an interest in treating complex cardiac ...Leggi su iltempo
