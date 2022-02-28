ECM Partners Inc. appoints Peter Prock as Chairman of FAMAR Group Board of Directors (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) - FAMAR Group BoD also welcomes its new member Konstantinos Rengis MADRID, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
