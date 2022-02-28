Samsung annuncia i nuovi Galaxy Book2 Pro e Pro 360BANDAI NAMCO - ELDEN RING TITOLO PIÙ ATTESO DEL 2022 DISPONIBILEProfumi donna: è la personalità a definire la sceltaGRID Legends Recensione PS5Farming Simulator 22: Disponibile il secondo aggiornamento gratuitoROGUEBOOK: L’USCITA SU CONSOLE E NUOVI CONTENUTIGRID LEGENDS DISPONIBILE IN TUTTO IL MONDOEdward Gaming - Riot Games consegna gli anelli ai campioni del Mondo ...Arriva Kone XP - mouse da gaming PC di ROCCAT disponibile il Pre-orderLEGO e Vespa celebrano il Made in Italy con il nuovo set LEGO VESPA ...Ultime Blog

ECM Partners Inc appoints Peter Prock as Chairman of FAMAR Group Board of Directors

ECM Partners
FAMAR Group BoD also welcomes its new member Konstantinos Rengis MADRID, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/

ECM Partners Inc. appoints Peter Prock as Chairman of FAMAR Group Board of Directors (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) - FAMAR Group BoD also welcomes its new member Konstantinos Rengis MADRID, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/

ECM Partners Inc., FAMAR's major shareholder, announced today that Peter Prock is appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of FAMAR Group, a leading European contract development and manufacturing organization. "I am delighted to be joining FAMAR as Chairman at such an exciting time for the company. FAMAR is an established player in the European CDMO sector and is known for its broad range of manufacturing capabilities, innovation, and its commitment to quality and to customers. I look forward to working closely with the ...
ECM Partners Inc. appoints Peter Prock as Chairman of FAMAR Group Board of Directors

MADRID, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ECM Partners Inc., FAMAR's major shareholder, announced today that Peter Prock is appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of FAMAR Group, a ...

