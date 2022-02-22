SESSION: SKATE SIM ARRIVA UN GRANDE AGGIORNAMENTORainbow Six Siege: Demon Veil anno 7Toshiba: come aumentare lo storage delle console gamingElden Ring - nuovo trailer approfondisce le meccaniche di giocoLEGO e Universal danno il benvenuto ai nuovi set della linea Jurassic ...Taito Egret II mini - Limited Blue Edition aperto il preordineXiaomi annuncia la lineup di Robot Vacuum-MopCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 2: One-Four-One ritorna in Task Force ...Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection disponibile per Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: ricompense triple, sconti e altroUltime Blog

Amber Group completa il finanziamento da 200mln $ con Temasek Holdings

Amber Group ha esteso i suoi finanziamenti di serie B come sforzo speciale per portare Temasek al ...

Amber Group completa il finanziamento da 200mln $ con Temasek Holdings (Di martedì 22 febbraio 2022) Amber Group ha esteso i suoi finanziamenti di serie B come sforzo speciale per portare Temasek al tavolo degli investitori I fondi raccolti sosterranno l'espansione globale e faranno crescere i suoi prodotti OpenVerse e WhaleFin Secondo un comunicato stampa condiviso lunedì, la principale piattaforma di asset digitali, Amber Group ha confermato di aver completato un round di finanziamento di serie B+ da 200 milioni di dollari guidato dalla società di investimento Temasek Holdings con sede a Singapore. L'aumento ha visto anche la partecipazione di altri investitori, tra cui Tiger Global Management, Sequoia China, Coinbase Ventures e Pantera Capital. Il completamento del round con una valutazione di 3 miliardi di ...
