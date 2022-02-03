RAINBOW SIX INVITATIONAL 2022 INIZIERA’ A FEBBRAIORed Dead Online: Novità, Bonus e Sconti di febbraioTwo's Day 2/2/22Puzzle Quest 3 gratis a marzo su Steam, App Store e Google PlayLEGO presenta tre nuovi iconici set a tema Star WarsCampionato WRC eSports stagione 2022 inizia il 4 febbraioMorta Monica Vitti a 90 anni : addio reginaBATTLEFIELD - VIAGGIO VERSO LA STAGIONE 1Andrea Crisanti : 90% di immunizzati, stop al Green pass e ...Fiorello a Sanremo e No Vax: Il braccio va da solo...è il microchip!Ultime Blog

International kitchen provider Kvik selects Agillic and Tealium to optimise its customer journey

International kitchen
Press release, Copenhagen, 3 February 2022 Danish kitchen provider Kvik is cooking up a new marketing ...

International kitchen provider Kvik selects Agillic and Tealium to optimise its customer journey (Di giovedì 3 febbraio 2022) Press release, Copenhagen, 3 February 2022 Danish kitchen provider Kvik is cooking up a new marketing plan to boost expansion across its thirteen regions of operation. To support this plan, Kvik joins Agillic to facilitate personalised communication and further enhance its customer journey. Danish company Kvik offers kitchens, bathrooms and wardrobes in minimalist Danish design, and at a minimal price. Though it already has stores in thirteen countries, Kvik is growing rapidly, with plans to open over 100 more shops by 2024. To turn up the volume on these initiatives, Kvik has chosen Agillic with Gold solution partner NexusOne to deliver the solution and support the platform ...
