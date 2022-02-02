Apex Legends: Ribellione - incontra Mad Maggie - TrailerGRID LEGENDS - DRIFT, MULTIPLAYER HOP-IN, RAMPE, BOOST E MOLTOCome app e software cambieranno il nostro modo di vivere nei prossimi ...RAINBOW SIX INVITATIONAL 2022 INIZIERA’ A FEBBRAIORed Dead Online: Novità, Bonus e Sconti di febbraioTwo's Day 2/2/22Puzzle Quest 3 gratis a marzo su Steam, App Store e Google PlayLEGO presenta tre nuovi iconici set a tema Star WarsCampionato WRC eSports stagione 2022 inizia il 4 febbraioMorta Monica Vitti a 90 anni : addio reginaUltime Blog

Darkling 2022 | lettera al padre

Titolo originale: Mrak Anno: 2022 Paese: Serbia, Danimarca, Bulgaria, Italia, Grecia Genere: ...

Darkling (2022): lettera al padre (Di mercoledì 2 febbraio 2022) Titolo originale: Mrak Anno: 2022 Paese: Serbia, Danimarca, Bulgaria, Italia, Grecia Genere: drammatico, mistero Casa di produzione: Film Deluxe International, This and That Productions, Firefly Productions Distribuzione: – Durata: 104 minuti Regia: Dušan Mili? Sceneggiatura: Dušan Mili? Fotografia: Kiril Prodanov Montaggio: Yannis Chalkiadakis Musiche: Kristian Eidnes Andersen Attori: Slavko...
'Întregalde' è il miglior lungo a Trieste

... Miglior Lungometraggio: Mrak di Du?an Mili (Oscurità / Darkling, Serbia - Italia 2021), Miglior ... Il Premio Corso Salani 2022 (euro 4.000), al miglior film della sezione e offerto da Associazione ...

TRIESTE FILM FESTIVAL 33 - I premi

... Miglior Lungometraggio: MRAK di Du?an Mili (Oscurità / Darkling, Serbia - Italia 2021) Miglior ... Il Premio Corso Salani 2022 (euro 4.000), assegnato dalla giuria (Massimo Causo, Andrea Adriatico, ...
