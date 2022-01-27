Rotterdam Tiger Premiere ‘Eami’ Blends Indigenous Paraguayan Mythology with Documentary Sensibilities

Leggi su cityroma

(Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) World premiering in this year’sCompetition,filmmaker Paz Encina’s fourth feature “Eami” is a mythological tale born of the Ayoreo Totobiegosode, ancommunity from the country’s northern regions. Unique in its form, the filmEncina’s documentarian strengths that have garnered her international recognition and her interest in a highly poetic L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.