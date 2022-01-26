OlliOlli World - arriva il nuovo trailer cinematicoIliad - rivoluzione anche sulla FibraLRNZ firma un'esclusiva dedicata a Leggende Pokémon: ArceusGiorgio Marchesi : chi è l'attore di La SposaCovid e no-vax : carica virale 10 volte più infettivaObbligo Green Pass : espositori rinunciano al mercatino di Borgo ...Al GF Vip Alfonso Signorini caccia Alex BelliCovid Omicron : ora inizia la discesa dei contagiAchille Lauro a Sanremo 2022 : Porto qualcosa che nessuno ha mai ...Cuscino Cervicale Memory Foam Antiacaro Antiallergico -33% Sconto e ...Ultime Blog

Infosys Named the Fastest-Growing IT Services Brand in the World; Among Top 25 Fastest-Growing Brands across Sectors Globally

- Year-on-year Brand value grew by 52% to $12.8bn, with Infosys rising 56 ranks up in the Brand ...

zazoom
Commenta
Infosys Named the Fastest-Growing IT Services Brand in the World; Among Top 25 Fastest-Growing Brands across Sectors Globally (Di mercoledì 26 gennaio 2022) - Year-on-year Brand value grew by 52% to $12.8bn, with Infosys rising 56 ranks up in the Brand Finance Global 500 2022 ranking BENGALURU, India, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital Services and consulting, today announced that it has been recognized as the Fastest-Growing IT Services Brand, by Brand Finance, the World's leading Brand valuation firm, in its Global 500 2022 report. The Brand valuation records a quantum leap in Brand growth for Infosys, marked by 52% increase in its Brand value year on ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Infosys Named

Infosys Recognized as Global Top Employer for the Second Consecutive Year; Ranked #1 in India Again

Infosys has been named Top Employer across the following regions and top - ranked in 16 of the 22 countries: Krish Shankar, Executive Vice President and Group Head of Human Resource Development, ...

Pandemic Speeds Up Digital Transformation Plans as Enterprises Mount Responses to Rapid Changes

Among the providers ISG evaluated, Atos, Cognizant, HCL, Infosys, LTI, Tech Mahindra and Wipro are named as Leaders across all four archetypes. Accenture, IBM, Mindtree and TCS are named as Leaders ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Infosys Named
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Infosys Named Infosys Named Fastest Growing Services