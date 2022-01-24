GCW | Jon Moxley ancora campione | anche Homicide cade sotto i suoi colpi

(Di lunedì 24 gennaio 2022) Il suo ritorno in GCW era atteso da tempo, la pausa presa per la riabilitazione aveva fatto saltare qualche incontro. Jonè tornato allo show “The Wrld on GCW” per difendere il titolo mondiale della GCW contro: in circa 10 minuti di lotta, ilsi è confermato tale per la gioia del pubblico. Le immagini dello show JONhas returned to GCW!! #TheWrldOnGCW pic.twitter.com/3jefPK7I9b— ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) January 24, 2022 Mox retains his GCW Championship!! #TheWrldOnGCW pic.twitter.com/isaD7f3YAX— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) January 24, 2022

