‘Hatching’ Review | Eerily Atmospheric Finnish Body-Horror Cracks Open a Tween Girl’s Concealed Grudges

Leggi su cityroma

(Di domenica 23 gennaio 2022) Motherhood is scary stuff. From “Rosemary’s Baby” through to “The Babadook” and “Hereditary,” a certain breed offilm has taught us as much. Equally disturbing, in Hanna Bergholm’s inventive, alarmingly sunny genre outing “Hatching,” is adolescence: lurking under a protective mother’s wings, waiting to crack and come of age in asuburb’s suffocating, L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.