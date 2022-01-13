RISULTATI | NWA Powerrr 11 01 2022

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) Idel 28° Episodio della nuova stagione del Webshow della NWA andati in scena Mercoledì ad Atlanta, Georgia: NWA World Women’s Title #1 Contendership Four Way Match – Kiera Hogan batte Christi Jaynes, Jennacide (w/Taryn Terrell) e Kenzie Paige (5:08) e diventa Nuovo #1 Contender – Anthony Mayweather batte Mims per Count Out (5:07) Tag Team Match – The Dirty Sexy Boys (Dirty Dango & JTG) battono The Rude Dudes (Jamie Stanley & Sam Adonis) (5:51) NWA Television Title Match – Tyrus (w/BLK Jeez, Jordan Clearwater & Marshe Rockett) (c) batte Jaden Roller (2:54) e mantiene il Titolo – Cyon batte Judais (w/James Mitchell) per Squalifica (2:53) Three Way Tag Team Match – Matt Cardona & Mike Knox battono Strictly Business (Chris Adonis & Thom Latimer) e Tim Storm & Trevor Murdoch (5:25)