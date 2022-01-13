AEW: Tag Title Match nel prossimo episodio di Rampage (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) L’All Elite Wrestling ha appena confermato, tramite il proprio account Twitter, la card ufficiale per il prossimo episodio di AEW Rampage, registrato proprio in questi giorni. A sorpresa, i nuovi detentori delle cinture di coppia, i Jurassic Express, difenderanno il titolo appena conquistato, ai danni dei Lucha Brothers, contro il team formato da John Silver e Alex Reynolds, rappresentanti del Dark Order. Adam Cole, Shawn Spears e molto altro. Sul fronte femminile assisteremo ad un trios Match tra la squadra composta da Kris Statlander, Red Velvet e “Legit” Leyla Hirsch e il violentissimo team che vedrà unire le forze dell’ex campionessa Nyla Rose e Penelope Ford & The Bunny, reduci dal brutale Street Fight Match contro Anna Jay e Tay Conti. Ecco tutti i Match di ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Brodie King debuts on DynamiteLast Night's Dynamite finally saw the first addition to The House Of Black and it was one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling , Brody King. The Kings Of The Black Throne had ...
