Richard ‘Rusty’ Citron | Movie Marketing Maven | Dies at 68

Richard ‘Rusty’
Richard “Rusty” Citron, a leading Movie and television Marketing executive and personal manager, died ...

Richard ‘Rusty’ Citron, Movie Marketing Maven, Dies at 68 (Di domenica 2 gennaio 2022) Richard “Rusty” Citron, a leading Movie and television Marketing executive and personal manager, died on Dec. 16 at the age of 68. The cause was Lewy body dementia. Citron’s career in show business spanned more than four decades and saw him rub shoulders with prominent artists and creators from across the spectrum of the entertainment L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
