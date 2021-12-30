Ajith Kumar’s ‘Valimai’ | Watch Action-Packed First Trailer for Hugely Anticipated Indian Blockbuster

Leggi su cityroma

(Di giovedì 30 dicembre 2021) The keenlyfor Tamil-language“Valimai,” starringKumar, finally dropped on Thursday. Huma Qureshi (“Army of the Dead”) co-stars.Kumar, known to his fans as “Thala” (Leader), is one of the most bankable stars from South India’s Tamil-language film industry and has a following across India.-thriller “Valimai” reunites the star L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.