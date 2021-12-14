Critics Choice Awards 2021: West Side Story e Belfast in testa con 11 candidature (Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021) West Side Story e Belfast guidano le nomination dei Critics Choice Awards 2021 cinematografici con 11 candidature a seguire Dune e Il potere del cane a quota 10. West Side Story di Steven Spielberg e Belfast di Kenneth Branagh guidano la lista delle nomination dei Critics Choice Awards 2021 con 11 candidature ciascuno. A seguire, Dune e il potere del cane, forti di 10 candidature a testa. Tutti e quattro i titoli figurano tra i candidati al miglior film insieme a Licorice Pizza di Paul Thomas Anderson e a La fiera delle illusioni - Nightmare Alley, otto ...Leggi su movieplayer
West Side Story di Steven Spielberg e Belfast di Kenneth Branagh guidano la lista delle nomination dei Critics Choice Awards 2021 con 11 candidature ciascuno. A seguire, Dune e il potere del cane, forti di 10 candidature a testa. Tutti e quattro i titoli figurano tra i candidati al miglior film insieme
