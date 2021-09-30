ANNUNCIATO L’ESPANSIONE DEL PROGRAMMA EA SPORTS FIFA 22Mal di schiena al risveglio: come risolverlo ed eliminare le causeROCCAT ANNUNCIA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MOUSEPAD SENSEPlayStation Firesprite Limited acquisisce Fabrik Games LimitedMONOPOLY ANIMAL CROSSING: I FAN GLI DEDICANO UN’ISOLA INEDITASony: nuove cuffie wireless WF-C500 e WH-XB910NRed Dead Online: 3 nuove missioni ora disponibiliCome decidere cosa è importante per una relazione di successoCosmo contro la decisione sulle capienze: Basta distanziamento ...Overwatch – la nuova mappa deathmatch Malevento è disponibileUltime Blog

Synapse Medicine and Dedalus partner on Medication Reconciliation

- BORDEAUX, France, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synapse Medicine, the leading Medication ...

zazoom
Commenta
Synapse Medicine and Dedalus partner on Medication Reconciliation (Di giovedì 30 settembre 2021) - BORDEAUX, France, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Synapse Medicine, the leading Medication Intelligence technology, announces a partnership on Medication Reconciliation with Dedalus, the leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) provider in Europe. The Medication Reconciliation process compares a patient's Medication orders to all of the patient's Medications and aims to avoid errors such as omissions, drug interactions, or dosing errors. Hence, Medication Reconciliation is essential to preventing Medication errors at each transition in care and ensuring patients adhere to their treatment. In France, 47% to 67% of patients present an error or ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Synapse Medicine

Neurons Act As Complex, Multi - Unit Processing Systems

This means that the extremely simplistic view of the synapse as a single digital bit is ... Gordon Shepherd at the Yale School of Medicine has stated as much when he said, "Much of the power of the ...
Reddito cittadinanza, denunciati 234 'furbetti' a Mantova  Lifestyleblog
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Synapse Medicine
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Synapse Medicine Synapse Medicine Dedalus partner Medication