Synapse Medicine and Dedalus partner on Medication Reconciliation

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 30 settembre 2021) - BORDEAUX, France, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the leadingIntelligence technology, announces aship onwith, the leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) provider in Europe. Theprocess compares a patient'sorders to all of the patient'ss and aims to avoid errors such as omissions, drug interactions, or dosing errors. Hence,is essential to preventingerrors at each transition in care and ensuring patients adhere to their treatment. In France, 47% to 67% of patients present an error or ...