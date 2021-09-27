LEAD Horizon | How travelers in Austria gargle against the corona virus

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 27 settembre 2021) -n success model with gold standard tests is possible worldwide VIENNA, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/Vienna got through the pandemic better in comparison to other European cities - thanks to a specially developed PCR test by then company, which is already used in 13 countries. Every day, 150.000ns carry out atest by using themethod. This test offer is also available to. These low-thresholdtests could also be expanded to other countries. Even if the number of vaccinations increases, regular testing for Covid-19 will continue to play a key role in combating the pandemic.ranks among theers in the tests carried out ...