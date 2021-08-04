Deel, the Leading Platform for Global Hiring and Payments, Acquires Zeitgold to Strengthen Payroll & AI Offerings (Di mercoledì 4 agosto 2021) This is Deel's first acquisition since the company raised $156M Series C SAN FRANCISCO-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Deel, the market leader in the Global Payroll and compliance space, announced today that it had joined forces with Zeitgold to fuel international growth and enhance the depth and breadth of its product Offerings. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Deel as the ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Deel the
Deel, the Leading Platform for Global Hiring and Payments, Acquires Zeitgold to Strengthen Payroll & AI OfferingsThis is Deel's first acquisition since the company raised $156M Series C SAN FRANCISCO-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Deel, the market leader in the global payroll and compliance space, announced today that it had joined forces with Zeitgold to fuel international growth and enhance the depth and breadth of its ...
Chelsea Football Club Completes Implementation of Clover to Enable Cashless, Contact - Free Payments ExperienceContinua a leggere Deel, the Leading Platform for Global Hiring and Payments, Acquires Zeitgold to Strengthen Payroll & AI Offerings Business Wire Business Wire - 4 Agosto 2021 This is Deel's first ...
Deel, la maggior piattaforma per assunzioni e pagamenti a livello globale, raccoglie 156 milioni di dollari raggiungendo lo status di unicorno Agenzia ANSA
Il primo esemplare di produzione della Battista è pronto per il debutto mondiale alla Monterey Car Week- La prima Automobili Pininfarina Battista con specifiche di produzione si appresta a sbarcare negli Stati Uniti per la Monterey Car Week, con una ...
Risolto il giallo del volantino di Scafati: identificato un molestatore. «Valeria l’aveva rifiutato»I carabinieri di Scafati hanno risolto il mistero del cartello che parlava di un tradimento: «L’uomo voleva creare problemi alla coppia» ...
Deel theSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Deel the