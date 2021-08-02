Xiaomi conquista il 338° posto della Fortune Global 500Mercedes-Benz Italia è Official Title Sponsor della Gaming House di ...TURTLE BEACH RECON CONTROLLER PER XBOX ORA DISPONIBILEDa The Sims a Watch Dog, passando per Red Dead Redemption: i casi più ...Kerem Bursin e Kivanc Tatlitug più belli di Can Yaman?Lettore POS: come sceglierlo e come ottenerloGTA Online: vi presentiamo la Pfister Comet S2FIFA 22 trailer di gioco ufficialeFIFA 22: LELE ADANI É IL NUOVO COMMENTATORE TECNICOPlayStation 5 supera 10 milioni di unità vendute Ultime Blog

Salvini says support for govt at risk over migrants

It would be a problem for us in the League to support a government that accepts this number of landings. ...

zazoom
Commenta
Salvini says support for govt at risk over migrants (Di lunedì 2 agosto 2021) "It would be a problem for us in the League to support a government that accepts this number of landings". Salvini took a tough stance on asylum seekers when he was interior minister in ex - premier ...
Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Salvini says

Salvini says support for govt at risk over migrants

"I have written to Draghi and told him that the problem of the (migrant) landings must be resolved by the end of August," Salvini said on Sunday. "If the minister (of the Interior Luciana Lamorgese) ...

Salvini says no to vaccine passports for schools

"Let's not joke about it," Salvini said when asked about the proposal. "We should instead keep vaccinating the elderly and fragile people. "There is not question that the vaccine saves lives. "But I ...
Covid, Salvini pressa ancora: "Giusto riaprire a Pasqua, se la situazione è sotto controllo". Lo stop di S...  la Repubblica

Salvini says support for govt at risk over migrants

ROME, AUG 2 - League leader Matteo Salvini has said that his support for Premier Mario Draghi's government is at risk due to the recent wave of migrant-boat arrivals from North Africa. "I have written ...

Salvini says no to vaccine passports for schools

ROME, JUL 27 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Tuesday rejected the idea of making the Green Pass COVID-19 vaccine passport obligatory for teachers and pupils aged 12 and over in order for them to be ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Salvini says
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Salvini says Salvini says support govt risk