'Captains of Zaatari' Director Ali El Arabi Set For New Soccer Doc About 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar EXCLUSIVE

‘Captains Zaatari’
Egyptian Director and producer Ali El Arabi, who made a splash at virtual Sundance with doc “Captains ...

'Captains of Zaatari' Director Ali El Arabi Set For New Soccer Doc About 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar (EXCLUSIVE) (Di giovedì 8 luglio 2021) Egyptian Director and producer Ali El Arabi, who made a splash at virtual Sundance with doc "Captains of Zaatari," About the Soccer dreams of young Syrian refugees, is shooting another Soccer-related project, this one centered on fan fever in the leadup to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. "Ashish's Journey" (working title), El Arabi's new high-profile doc will chronicle the true tale of a young Indian (pictured in this EXCLUSIVE first look image) who is a fervent Soccer fan and — ...
