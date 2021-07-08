‘Captains of Zaatari’ Director Ali El Arabi Set For New Soccer Doc About 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar EXCLUSIVE

Leggi su cityroma

(Di giovedì 8 luglio 2021) Egyptianand producer Ali El, who made a splash at virtual Sundance with doc “Captains of Zaatari,”thedreams of young Syrian refugees, is shooting another-related project, this one centered on fan fever in the leadup to theCup in. “Ashish’s Journey” (working title), El’s new high-profile doc will chronicle the true tale of a young Indian (pictured in thisfirst look image) who is a ferventfan and — ...