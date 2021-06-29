‘House Party’ Reboot Adds Melvin Gregg | Rotimi and Allen Maldonado EXCLUSIVE

Leggi su cityroma

(Di martedì 29 giugno 2021)andare the latest stars to join New Line’s reimagining of the 1990 hit comedy “House Party,” produced by the SpringHill Company for HBO Max. The trio join stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Tosin Cole, Karen Obilom and DC Young Fly for the new movie, produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. The reimagining of the cult classic, which starred Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin of the hip-hop group Kid ‘n Play, is set to be directed by award-winning music video helmer Calmatic in his feature directorial debut. The movie’s script comes from Emmy-nominated ...