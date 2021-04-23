Edge of the World: Jonathan Rhys Meyers e Dominic Monaghan nel trailer dell'avventura storica (Di venerdì 23 aprile 2021) Jonathan Rhys Meyers e Dominic Monaghan protagonisti del trailer di Edge of the World, basato sulla vita del vero avventuriero James Brooke. Jonathan Rhys Meyers interpreterà il celebre avventuriero Sir James Brooke in Edge of the World. Il trailer appena diffuso lo vede in azione a fianco della star di Lost Dominic Monaghan, nei panni di un colonnello inglese che si scontrerà con il celebre esploratore. Il trailer ci presenta le disavventure di James Brooke, un soldato inglese inviato a esplorare l'isola del Borneo solo per essere attaccato dai pirati. Brooke sopravvive con l'aiuto ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di venerdì 23 aprile 2021)protagonisti deldiof the, basato sulla vita del vero avventuriero James Brooke.interpreterà il celebre avventuriero Sir James Brooke inof the. Ilappena diffuso lo vede in azione a fiancoa star di Lost, nei panni di un colonnello inglese che si scontrerà con il celebre esploratore. Ilci presenta le disavventure di James Brooke, un soldato inglese inviato a esplorare l'isola del Borneo solo per essere attaccato dai pirati. Brooke sopravvive con l'aiuto ...

Advertising

spaccamilcollo : fanno un reality sull'hip hop ma censurano tatuaggi e parolacce..............south korea keeps pushing me to the ed… - decristofaroan7 : Antony Luciano Pavarotti, Brian Eno, Bono, The Edge - Miss Sarajevo (Live) - purpleblow : RT @fratillaart: « ? I’ll shoot the moon right out of the sky… ? » Nella sera di Edge, Briza ascoltava il battito delle quasi estinte radia… - fratillaart : « ? I’ll shoot the moon right out of the sky… ? » Nella sera di Edge, Briza ascoltava il battito delle quasi estint… - ghostofjem : ma io dopo i 18 come farò a rivedere the edge of seventeen senza piangere ogni minuto? -