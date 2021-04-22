Strive Bank lancia il crypto salvadanaio per bambini (Di giovedì 22 aprile 2021) Strive Bank ha lanciato il primo salvadanaio fisico al mondo a misura di bambino collegato ai portafogli di valuta digitale. Strive, una banca sfidante incentrata sulla famiglia, ha annunciato ieri di aver lanciato il primo salvadanaio di criptovalute fisico al mondo a misura di bambino. Il salvadanaio è collegato al portafoglio Coinbase e viene fornito con un’app per i genitori. In un suo post sul blog, Strive ha affermato che la combinazione di app e hardware mostra digitalmente qualsiasi saldo del crypto portafoglio sul salvadanaio. La società ha affermato: “I genitori possono quindi utilizzare l’app di accompagnamento per pianificare i pagamenti crittografici, come la paghetta, e monitorare le ...Leggi su coinlist.me
