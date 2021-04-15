SPi Global rebrands as Straive; launches a new, bolder and younger brand identity (Di giovedì 15 aprile 2021) SINGAPORE, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
SPi Global, the market leading content technology enterprise, today announced the launch of its new avatar as Straive (pronounced "strive"). Following many developments in recent years including major acquisitions, new revenue streams and further consolidation of key business divisions, the new brand restates the value proposition of the company. Over the years, the company has established itself as a leading e-learning solutions partner for online K-12 and higher-ed providers, as a specialized solutions provider for top business information and financial platforms, and as the leading content services provider to research and education publishers. With the acquisition of LearningMate in 2020, Straive today has a robust end-to-end portfolio encompassing content generation, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
