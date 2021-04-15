Giornata della Terra: Cellularline festeggia 1.000 alberi su Treedom ...Il packaging di PS5 è completamente riciclabile Paolo Del Debbio : Chi è la nuova fidanzata?Dirigente del Miur tenta il suicidio : Giovanna Boda era indagata per ...Stop AstraZeneca in Danimarca : Sviene in diretta tv - VideoCoronavirus crescono contagi a16.168 e 469 vittime : In arrivo 7 mln ...Nintendo - INDIE WORLDGETSUFUMADEN: UNDYING MOON IN ARRIVO SU STEAMPrivate Division e Roll7 annunciano OlliOlli WorldRainbow Six Siege: in arrivo un Pack a tema Rick and Morty

SPi Global rebrands as Straive; launches a new | bolder and younger brand identity

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPi Global, the market leading content technology enterprise, ...

SPi Global, the market leading content technology enterprise, today announced the launch of its new avatar as Straive (pronounced "strive"). Following many developments in recent years including major acquisitions, new revenue streams and further consolidation of key business divisions, the new brand restates the value proposition of the company. Over the years, the company has established itself as a leading e-learning solutions partner for online K-12 and higher-ed providers, as a specialized solutions provider for top business information and financial platforms, and as the leading content services provider to research and education publishers. With the acquisition of LearningMate in 2020, Straive today has a robust end-to-end portfolio encompassing content generation, ...
