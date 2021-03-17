Soccer: Zaza pulls Toro back from brink against Sassuolo (Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) TORINO, MAR 17 - Simone Zaza came on with Torino 2 - 0 down to Sassuolo and in the Serie A relegation zone to pull the Granata back from the brink with a brace that led to a 3 - 2 home win Wednesday. ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Soccer: Zaza pulls Toro back from brink against SassuoloTORINO, MAR 17 - Simone Zaza came on with Torino 2 - 0 down to Sassuolo and in the Serie A relegation zone to pull the Granata back from the brink with a brace that led to a 3 - 2 home win Wednesday. The ex Italy striker ...
Doppietta di Zaza, Benevento beffato nel finale.Torino FCÕs Simone Zaza jubilates after scoring the goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Benevento Calcio vs Torino FC at Ciro Vigorito stadium in Benevento, Italy, 22 January 2021. ANSA / MARIO TADDEO Benevento ...
Altra rimonta Torino, Atalanta da 3-0 a 3-3 Agenzia ANSA
