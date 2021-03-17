Soccer | Zaza pulls Toro back from brink against Sassuolo

Advertising

TORINO, MAR 17 - Simone Zaza came on with Torino 2-0 down to Sassuolo and in the Serie A relegation zone to pull the Granata back from the brink with a brace that led to a 3-2 home win Wednesday. The ex Italy striker scored twice to complete the comeback.