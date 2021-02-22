Chi era Luca Attanasio, l’ambasciatore italiano ucciso in CongoSTREET FIGHTER V CELEBRA IL QUINTO ANNIVERSARIORAINBOW SIX SIEGE RIVELA I PRIMI CONTENUTI DI ANNO 6Dati personali a rischio: Avira protegge la vita digitaleScopri I-No il quindicesimo e ultimo personaggio del roster di Guilty ...Atalanta Napoli streaming partita in direttaLa nonna di Avellino cammina per 15 chilometri: Volevo essere ...Una vacca... Gozzini insulta pesantemente Giorgia MeloniBimbo malato, il padre lo strangola e poi si suicidaGrande festa dai “Fratelli” a Massa per il carnevale e le iniziative ...

Italy envoy | Carabiniere killed in attack in Congo

ROME, FEB 22 - Italy's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, and a Carabiniere ...

ROME, FEB 22 - Italy's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, and a Carabiniere were killed in an attack on their convoy at Goma in the African country on Monday
Italy envoy, Carabiniere killed in attack in Congo

ROME, FEB 22 - Italy's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, and a Carabiniere were ... The envoy's car was part of a MONUSCO UN peacekeeping mission convoy including the EU's ...

