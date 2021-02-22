Italy envoy | Carabiniere killed in attack in Congo

(Di lunedì 22 febbraio 2021) ROME, FEB 22 -'s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of, Luca Attanasio, and awerein anon their convoy at Goma in the African country on Monday, well - ...

S_Bertazzoni : Una terribile notizia! L’Italia perde un vero Diplomatico, un grande Uomo. #lucaattanasio -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Italy envoy

La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

ROME, FEB 22 -'s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, and a Carabiniere were ... The's car was part of a MONUSCO UN peacekeeping mission convoy including the EU's ...Meanwhile, Martin Griffiths', the UN Specialfor Yemen, first visit to Tehran indicates the ...has blocked the sale of 12,700 aerial bombs to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (...