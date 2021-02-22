Italy envoy, Carabiniere killed in attack in Congo (Di lunedì 22 febbraio 2021) ROME, FEB 22 - Italy's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, and a Carabiniere were killed in an attack on their convoy at Goma in the African country on Monday, well - ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
S_Bertazzoni : Una terribile notizia! L’Italia perde un vero Diplomatico, un grande Uomo. #lucaattanasio -
Italy envoy, Carabiniere killed in attack in CongoROME, FEB 22 - Italy's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, and a Carabiniere were ... The envoy's car was part of a MONUSCO UN peacekeeping mission convoy including the EU's ...
