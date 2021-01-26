Govt passes CONI autonomy decree to avert IOC sanctions (Di martedì 26 gennaio 2021) "It was unlikely that Italy would have been so heavily penalized tomorrow, given our country's long and glorious sporting and democratic history. "But today's decision eliminates any doubt and ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Govt passesGovt passes CONI autonomy decree to avert IOC sanctions
ROME, JAN 26 - The cabinet approved a decree to guarantee the autonomy of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) and avert sanctions from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in one of its last act ...
Govt passesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Govt passes