Govt passes CONI autonomy decree to avert IOC sanctions

It was unlikely that Italy would have been so heavily penalized tomorrow, given our country's long and ...

"It was unlikely that Italy would have been so heavily penalized tomorrow, given our country's long and glorious sporting and democratic history. "But today's decision eliminates any doubt and ...
ROME, JAN 26 - The cabinet approved a decree to guarantee the autonomy of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) and avert sanctions from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in one of its last act ...
