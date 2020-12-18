Antonino Cannavacciuolo : Apro il mio ristorante perché devo far ...Lewandowski Vincitore Del The Best Fifa Football Award 2020Star Wars: Jeremy Bulloch Morto l'attorePS5 Disponibile su EpriceDavide Shorty a Sanremo 2021Gio Evan Tra i Big di Sanremo 2021Masterchef, Cannavacciuolo e l'idraulico. VideoArrivano i primi dati sulle reazioni ai vaccini anti-CovidCyberpunk 2077: Sony rimborsa tuttiTerremoto Milano: Scossa Magnitudo 3.8

Formula 1 - Perez correrà con la Red Bull nel 2021

La Red Bull Racing ha deciso: Sergio Perez correrà con il team di Milton Keynes nel 2021 con opzione ...

Formula 1 - Perez correrà con la Red Bull nel 2021 (Di venerdì 18 dicembre 2020) La Red Bull Racing ha deciso: Sergio Perez correrà con il team di Milton Keynes nel 2021 con opzione di rinnovo per il 2022, a favore della squadra e sarà il compagno di squadra di Max Verstappen. Alexander Albon resterà come terzo pilota di Red Bull e AlphaTauri. Scelta ponderata. L'ingaggio di un pilota d'esperienza e veloce come Sergio Pere poteva sembrare la scelta più logica da fare per un team come la Red Bull, ma per nulla scontata. Il messicano è un pilota molto diverso rispetto a dieci anni fa, quando era arrivato in Formula 1 come membro della Ferrari Driver Academy. Ha dovuto attendere 190 Gran Premi per poter festeggiare il suo primo successo in carriera e ha rischiato di non trovare un sedile per la prossima stagione, dopo essere stato appiedato dalla ...
Horner: “Perez è il pilota giusto da affiancare a Verstappen”
Una storia a lieto fine: Sergio Perez ha rischiato di rimanere senza un sedile in F1, dopo aver visto sfumare il contratto siglato con la Racing Point in favore di Sebastian Vettel. Invece, contro ...
Il team di Milton Keynes ha scelto il messicano per sostituire Albon in ottica 2021. Il thailandese rimarrà come terzo pilota di Red Bull e AlphaTauri ...
