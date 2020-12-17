Consumer spending down 16% in Nov say retailers (Di giovedì 17 dicembre 2020) It said tourism was hit especially hard, adding that the sector is set to end 2020 with earnings down by 50% or more. (ANSA). Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
ROME, DEC 17 - Retailers association Confcommercio said Thursday that its consumer-spending index was 16% down November, with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic having a big impact on household ...
