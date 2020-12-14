Come velocizzare Windows 10Space Invaders Forever Recensione PS4 ProCovid-19, Luce in fondo al tunnel : nel mondo oltre 71 mln di contagiCyberpunk 2077 i giocatori chiedono il rimborsoTerremoto Emilia Romagna. Scossa 3.3 gradi tra Modena e ReggioDPCM Natale : Il governo ci ripensa, spostamenti solo tra i piccoli ...Francesco Monte : Il GFVip ? Ci saranno sorpresine dai miei legali...La Grandi di un vento senza nomeConfronto: I migliori browser web 2020Cyberpunk 2077 Recensione PS4 Pro

British Citizens Seeking Second Citizenship to Bypass Travel Restrictions Caused by COVID and Brexit

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- British nationals could be barred from entering the European ...

British Citizens Seeking Second Citizenship to Bypass Travel Restrictions Caused by COVID and Brexit

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/

British nationals could be barred from entering the European Union from January 1st due to COVID safety requirements. Under the rules, British Travellers will have to abide by the same Travel Restrictions as non-Europeans after freedom of movement comes to an end on December 31st. Travel to the European Union will only be permitted on an essential basis and only countries with low infection rates will qualify for non-essential Travel. CS Global Partners, a legal advisory and marketing agency that specialises in Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programmes, has reported an increase in British applicants Seeking Second Citizenship. ...
