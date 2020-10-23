Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of ...Transformers: Battlegrounds disponibile per console e pcMarta Flavi e Maurizio Costanzo : Il tradimento con la De Filippi? ...GTA Online: ricompense triple nelle sfide del bunker di HalloweenDecreto dignità, per Google multa di 100mila euro da AgcomPumpkin Jack e Amnesia: Rebirth con RTX e DLSS su GeForce NOWR-TYPE FINAL 2 arriverà nel 2021II Premier Conte, la situazione si sta rivelando molto critica : ...LG annuncia l’arrivo in Italia di LG WingMXGP 2020 PRIMO GAMEPLAY TRAILER

SmallRig announces accessories for DJI RS 2 RSC 2 ecosystem

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, SmallRig officially announced Discover ...

On October 23, SmallRig officially announced "Discover" accessories for DJI RS 2/RSC 2 ecosystem, two revolutionary stabilizers especially designed for DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, both of which were released on October 15. The Discover solution includes mounting plate, monitor mount, quick release plate, extended quick release plate, sling handle, dual handgrip, NATO rail, toughened screen protector, counterweight and mounting clamp kit, focus motor component and lens support. With carbon fiber arm, RS 2 has a lighter body but allows heavier payload, which provides a complete solution for filmmakers under different scenarios. RSC 2 adopts a unique foldable design that integrates excellent performance and portability. Sling handle for RS 2/RSC 2 The steepness can be ...
