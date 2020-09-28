Zymo Research Granted CE IVD Mark for Sample Collection Devices (Di lunedì 28 settembre 2020) Safe and reliable Sample preservation at ambient temperature for IVD applications IRVINE, California, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Zymo Research announced that three of its DNA/RNA Shield™ Collection Devices: 1) DNA/RNA Shield™ Collection tube w/ swab, 2) DNA/RNA Shield™ Saliva/Sputum Collection Kit, and 3) DNA/RNA Shield™ Fecal Collection Tube are now CE IVD Marked for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) applications. The DNA/RNA Shield™ product line includes Sample Collection, preservation, and transportation Devices for medical specimens used in Research and are now available for in vitro diagnostics (e.g., COVID-19 testing). To ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
